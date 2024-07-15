Cody Ko Destroyed Online For Allegedly Sleeping With An Underage Tana Mongeau

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Cody Ko at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Cody Ko was once beloved but is now seeing huge criticism come his way.

Cody Ko is one of the biggest YouTube stars on the planet. Overall, he is known for his reaction videos as well as his podcast TMG with Noel Miller. However, he has been embroiled in a controversy over the last few months involving Tana Mongeau. Recently, Mongeau let it slip that she and Cody allegedly had sex together when she was 17 and he was 25. These allegations came as a shock to the online community, although it wasn't really being talked about on YouTube.

Well, the situation has had new life breathed into it thanks to a video from D'Angelo Wallace. Wallace is a popular YouTuber known for breaking down controversial topics without self-censoring or mincing words. In Wallace's new video, "An Uncomfortable Conversation about Cody Ko," they explain the alleged situation with Mongeau. Furthermore, Wallace notes that hardly anyone is talking about this, and it is hard to understand why. After all, this is the type of story that would typically be everywhere for weeks on end.

Cody Ko Under The Microscope

Subsequently, Cody Ko received a whole lot of flack online for the allegations. As you can see below, there were numerous Twitter reactions that consisted of memes and some serious criticisms. For now, Cody Ko has not responded to the allegations. Overall, it remains to be seen if he will. However, if one thing is for certain, these allegations have lost him a whole lot of fans.

Internet Reacts

...