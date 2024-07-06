Zoe Osama Taps Tons Of West Coast Icons For "From The Eastside With Love"

The "Underrated" rapper ends a two-year album hiatus.

Zoe Osama has been forging his own sound in the West Coast scene for the last four years. His brand is having an absolute blast all while sounding pretty different than his competition. His delivery is typically pretty animated, which is fairly normal sight out in California. However, unlike some artists, his unusual cadence is not a copycat of anyone else's. It is why songs like "Underrated" are hitting for him and still are today. Speaking of that track, it lands on Zoe Osama's latest offering, From The Eastside With Love.

This album ends two years with no LP, as his last was January 2022's Underrated. It is quite odd that a two-year old track like "Underrated" is on this newest outing, but Zoe Osama seems to be very happy with the song's results. He certainly should be, as it has racked up over 32 million streams and is his most popular record to date. In fact, he doubles on how vital it has been for him by adding a remix with fellow West Coast G.O.A.T.s Snoop Dogg and E-40. However, Zoe has much more to offer on From The Eastside, so be sure to give it a spin.

Listen To From The Eastside With Love By Zoe Osama

From The Eastside With Love Tracklist:

  1. Aye Citch
  2. All Money In
  3. ALLAT with Hit-Boy, Big Hit (feat. Honcho)
  4. Stomp
  5. What's The Word
  6. Bacc Yard
  7. Potion
  8. Big Banc
  9. Take It
  10. Late Night (feat. seQuence clark)
  11. Type S***
  12. Yea Or No (feat. K2icyy)
  13. Big Money (feat. John Mackk)
  14. Is It Just Me
  15. 84 CUTLASS with Honcho
  16. Do It (feat. Inky slim & Honcho)
  17. Party On The East Cide
  18. East Cide (feat. B Moore)
  19. Underrated with Snoop Dogg, E-40, ZekeBeats (feat. Moneysign Suede) -Remix
  20. Underrated

