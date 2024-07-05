R.A.P. Ferreira Faces Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Allegations From His Ex-Girlfriend

Chloe "Mekah" Stingley asked fans for financial assistance in her legal and custody battle with R.A.P. Ferreira.

R.A.P. Ferreira, rapper formerly known as Milo or Scallops Hotel, has been accused of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault by his former partner. Moreover, Chloe "Mekah" Stingley posted a fundraising campaign on BetterWorld on Thursday (July 4) asking for financial assistance in her court and custody battle against him. The Wisconsin rapper, real name Rory Ferreira, allegedly "committed multiple acts of violence against [Stingley] and all of [her] children," as the campaign claims. As of writing this article, he has not responded publicly to these allegations, which also include stalking and harassment over the past year or so.

"[R.A.P. Ferreira] physically assaulted my 7 year old at his record store, Soulfolks Records, used a deadly weapon against him and also sexually assaulted me," Stingley claimed in the fundraiser. "We lived in Nashville for a few months and fled in November of 2023 because of fear of bodily harm and death." In addition, she accused him of stalking her and trying to legally remove their 16-month old daughter from her care. Stingley seeks $22,000 in total to pay for a specialized domestic violence attorney and travel expenses from a trip to Nashville on July 12 for an emergency hearing.

R.A.P. Ferreira's Accuser's Fundraising Page

Furthermore, in North Carolina, she hired an attorney to file "an order of protection against [R.A.P. Ferreira] due to his behavior that inflicts substantial emotional distress by way of stalking, neglect of our daughter, aggravated child abuse of my son, Auri Stingley, and Rory’s history of unlawfully imprisoning me, along with verbal, financial and sexual abuse." Stingley also claimed to possess "a sworn affidavit with 42 items of material evidence ready to go for [her] protection order hearing against Mr. Ferreira on July 23rd, 2024." "These funds will allow me to protect my rights, have Miel [their daughter] returned to my care and show cause for change of jurisdiction to North Carolina so Rory can travel here to see her," she added.

"I desire for Miel to keep a relationship with her father but not to the detriment of the health, safety and well being of myself or my children," Stingley wrote. “Rory Ferreira is using the court system to harass me with litigation abuse fueled by false allegations as a form of retaliation for me escaping from him and the domestic violence that was perpetrated in Nashville during 2023." At press time, she has raised a bit over $5,000, marking around 23% of her $22,000 goal. R.A.P. Ferreira released his last project, a collaborative album with Japanese producer Fumitake Tamura titled the First Fist to Make Contact When We Dap, in January of this year.

