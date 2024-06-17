Skaiwater Brings His Take On Black Dance Music With "#Gigi"

BYZachary Horvath45 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
skaiwater gigiskaiwater gigi
The UK and L.A. product is back with KARRAHBOOO, Lil Nas X, and more on this 13-song outing.

Skaiwater, the UK and L.A. based singer, rapper, and producer has returned with a new album called #gigi. Overall, this is the 23-year-old's fifth project overall and first since 2023's rave (nc). For this tape, skaiwater wanted to bring their own take to the Black dance music scene, pulling from all sorts of subgenres that make up this colorful sound palette. Speaking with Billboard, they explained how his roots played a part in bringing #gigi to fruition. "I grew up around a lot of garage music, bassline music, drum & bass, that’s what I was around when I was super young, when it came to Black dance", skai explains.

"Then when I started traveling out here, I saw like the Philly scene, like house; the New Orleans bounce scene; and the Chicago house scene too, and just how Chicago paved the way for house music. I felt like there was a connection and community when it comes to a lot of those scenes. It showed me how similar things can be even when they’re so far away". Across this album, you are definitely getting a lot of bouncy and danceable grooves. From the Jersey club-inspired "box" to the playful "play" (pun intended), skaiwater is bring a lot of carefree vibes to this tracklist. While this is a dance party of a record, they mix in some more slow-mo and somber jams to balance things out.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” Slated For This July: Detailed Look

Listen To #Gigi By Skaiwater

#gigi Tracklist:

  1. real feel
  2. bleach
  3. wna torture me tn? (with KARRAHBOOO)
  4. richest girl alive
  5. choke (feat. Cortisa Star & CARTERTHEBANDIT)
  6. box
  7. light! (with Lil Nas X & 9lives)
  8. play
  9. run
  10. rain
  11. princess
  12. heavy metal
  13. shut up and drive

Read More: Roddy Ricch Announces "The Navy Album": 7 Things We Want

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Skaiwater NasMixtapesSkaiwater Lands Lil Nas X's 1st Ever Feature For New Single, "Light!"903
Screen-Shot-2022-11-12-at-4.20.04-PMMixtapesSkaiwater Drops New Album "Rave"2.2K
hnhhMixtapesMeet Wara From the NBHD: Not Your Average ATLien4.2K
Brad Barket/ gettyimagesMixtapesMeet Saba: Gifted Rapper/Producer From Chicago's West Side12.5K