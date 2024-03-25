Skaiwater Lands Lil Nas X's 1st Ever Feature For New Single, "Light!"

Skaiwater teamed up with Lil Nas X for the rapper's first-ever feature appearance with their new single, "light!" On the track, the two rap about their exes and high school. 9lives handled production on the song. Skaiwater previously worked with Lil Nas X on the 2018 track, “No Love.”

With his verse, Nas raps: "Cheating on my ass with a cornball/ Now I’m finna stunt on both y’all," before repeating: "f*ck my ex." On the chorus, skaiwater sings about dropping out of high school. Check out the music video for the song below.

Skaiwater Teams Up With Lil Nas X For "Light!"

Nas discussed working on the song and it being his first ever time featuring on another artist's work in a post on Twitter after its release. He wrote: "Can’t believe this my first time featuring on a song. Back in 2018 skai was the first artist to work with me, so this a real full circle moment. And i’m so excited to watch her grow as a musician and a person! FUCK WHOEVER DONT FUCK WITCHU! wuv u skaiwater." Check out Nas' full post below.

Lil Nas X Reflects On Working With Skaiwater

can’t believe this my first time featuring on a song. back in 2018 skai was the first artist to work with me, so this a real full circle moment. and i’m so excited to watch her grow as a musician and a person! FUCK WHOEVER DONT FUCK WITCHU! wuv u skaiwater 💕💡 pic.twitter.com/rhqbnxHWiw — ☆ (@LilNasX) March 22, 2024

Quotable Lyrics:

You play in my face, I pay for it

You not on my d*ck, you play with it (Yеah)

That's on God, is you a fraud?

I don't need no dream, I'm chasing (Yeah)

Skaiwater previously released an album titled Rave back in 2022. They worked with Lil Uzi Vert on one of the songs off of the project. Be on the lookout for further updates on skaiwater on HotNewHipHop.

