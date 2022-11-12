skaiwater is an artist to watch. The UK rapper’s been on a roll since he dropped Happy Hour in 2021. This year, he released “#Miles,” which became a viral hit, and which he remixed with none other than Lil Uzi Vert on “miles.” He also dropped “boys don’t cry” and “eyes.”

Finally, the artist has given fans follow up to Happy Hour with rave. Overall, the eleven song album shows skaiwater’s versatility at breakneck speed, clocking in at just 26 minutes long.

skaiwater, rave

“joy,” the first song on the album, generally sets the tone, starting quiet and emotional, and building to a cathartic climax. skaiwater’s moody, gonzo lyrics are obviously on full display. “We took all the drugs / Hopped in your car and / It’s inevitable I would change for you,” he soon says in the project’s opening lines.

Conversely, on the more low-key “chloe,” skaiwater is joined by XLOVCLO. The two are straightaway in full emo-mode on the track. “In College Park / Tore my heart apart / You let me in / To realize my sins,” they sing in the chorus.

Furthermore, emo isn’t just in the lyrics, the instrumentals on songs like “boys don’t cry” are directly out of early 2000s emo rock. skaiwater’s song’s name itself is borrowed from the famous goth band The Cure’s hit.

Skaiwater, rave

Concurrently, on “auto,” skaiwater pulls things back. The rave track opens with an emotive piano line and nothing else. Similarly to “joy,” sounds slowly build, utilizing a distorted guitar sound that seems to be straight out of Kanye West’s “Runaway” closing. “How does it feel knowing you got my whole world in your hands? / Now I know the deal, and I’m just tryna figure out what you planned / Water washing over / I called her over, come closer, come home to me,” skaiwater laments markedly.

Check out the skaiwater project, rave below. Additionally, let us know what you think of it in the comments.

