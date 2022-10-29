skaiwater is having a moment. The UK rapper has been dropping single after single this year, including “#Miles,” “eyes,” and “boys don’t cry.” In 2021, he released his debut album Happy Hour, which got attention for tracks like “Sun” and “The Blade,” and included a feature from Lil Keed.

Now, skaiwater has linked up with Lil Uzi Vert to revamp “#Miles,” which has been his biggest single to date. The original track is relatively quaint, with twinkling synths and quietly sung hooks. Uzi brings a whole new level of energy to the song.

On the new “miles,” the differences are clear from the outset. The beat takes the forefront as Uzi howls “Oh my god” in the background over and over again. Uzi then enters his verse, which sees him at his most emo-rap. “And I want you to leave / You are not who I need / Our love’s all pretend / I can feel the weed, it’s a trend,” Uzi sings.

A distorted bass acts as an anchor to the single, leading the listener through a variety of instrument combinations which occur throughout the single which clocks in at under three minutes. The scatter-brained production is reminiscent of Uzi’s own new single which has been doing numbers, “Just Wanna Rock,” which is a kaleidoscope of production styles, hooks, and dissonant synths.

While “miles” doesn’t go quite as far as “Just Wanna Rock,” it’s clear Uzi’s impact is there throughout. skaiwater isn’t complaining. “Vert the new hov,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Check out the new song below. Let us know what you think of it in the comments. Do you like the original or the updated version?

Quotable Lyrics

Take control, and let me know

‘Cause I can’t stay here, I need to go

If I give you my name, I know I’m sure (About you)

If you play them mind games, I’ll show you the door