Lil Nas X Ran A Half Marathon Without Running Shoes

The rapper and singer clearly doesn't have much experience running.

2024 NYRR Half Marathon

Li Nas X's new era fully got underway earlier this year. He shared his new single "J CHRIST" which drew controversy from religious music listeners for the rapper's depiction of Christian imagery. The song hasn't been quite the same caliber of hit he's used to. Despite having nearly 30 million streams on Spotify, the song fell from the Hot 100 after just one week and hasn't re-entered the chart. The singer and rapper has already shifted his focus in the direction of another new single though it doesn't have a confirmed release date yet.

Earlier this week Lil Nas X took on another endeavor entirely. He participated in the New York half marathon, where his lack of running experience showed. The rapper apparently did no training for the race and has almost no experience with running. You can tell he's not experienced from his choice in shoes as he wore a pair of designed coach shoes to run the half-marathon. Clearly that was a decision he regrets. Despite finishing the marathon he was sitting in a wheelchair afterwards. It took him just over two-and-a-half hours to finish the race. Check out his posts about the situation below.

Lil Nas X In A Wheelchair After A Half Marathon

The second new song Lil Nas X released this year was a much more reflective ballad. It was called "Where Do We Go Now?" and was released in tandem with his tour documentary Love Live Montero. The documentary also released earlier this year and took fans behind the scenes of his first ever world tour. It also gave some insight into his dramatic rise to fame following the surprise success of "Old Town Road."

Additionally, Lil Nas X has already been teasing towards his next mixtape, which he's announced will be called Naserati 2. What do you think of Lil Nas X running a half marathon without running shoes? Do you think his time of two-and-a-half hours is impressive? Let us know in the comment section below.

