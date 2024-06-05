Vanilla Ice Reflects On Dating Madonna And Her Sharing Their Intimate Photos Publicly

2022 Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival - "Ice Ice Baby - Hip Hop's 1st Global #1" Screening
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - NOVEMBER 09: Vanilla Ice aka Rob Van Winkle attends the documentaries of 'Ice Ice, Baby Hip Hop's 1st Global #1" screening during the 37th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival at Savor Cinema on November 09, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He opened up on the reasons their relationship eventually ended.

Vanilla Ice is already multiple parts deep into his series of Vlad TV interviews and he's already revealed a ton of interesting information. He's discussed stories of his dramatic rise to fame including astonishing highs and paralyzing lows. In the newest interview part he discussed one of the most talked about moments of his entire career. He stunned music fans in the 90s when he got into a relationship with legendary pop sensation Madonna.

Madonna is 10 years older than Vanilla Ice and when the pair met she was 30 while he was just 20. They met during one of the rapper's performances at Madison Square Garden and he noted that she danced throughout his entire performance. From there things developed into a romance, until the moment that most people remember from the pair's time together. Madonna released a photobook that included NSFW pictures of the pair, something that didn't sit right with Ice. That eventually led to their breakup, though he was sure to clarify that he still respects her and appreciated their time together. Check out the full interview where he shares all of those details below.

Vanilla Ice Discusses His Relationship With Madonna

Last year, Vanilla Ice weighed in on the increased interest in 2pac's murder. Last year, Las Vegas police finally made an arrest in the long-cold case of the rapper's murder. The trial of Keefe D, the man arrested, is due to start later this year. Firstly, he claims that Tupac called him great, something that certainly surprised rap fans watching the interview. He also revealed that he knows "too much" about Pac's eventual murder and that he's glad it's finally being more thoroughly investigated.

What do you think of Vanilla Ice reflecting on his relationship with Madonna and how it fell apart? Do you think his anger at the pop icon for releasing compromising photos of the pair is justified? Let us know in the comment section below.

