Vanilla Ice Reflects On Dating Madonna And Her Sharing Their Intimate Photos Publicly

He opened up on the reasons their relationship eventually ended.

Vanilla Ice is already multiple parts deep into his series of Vlad TV interviews and he's already revealed a ton of interesting information. He's discussed stories of his dramatic rise to fame including astonishing highs and paralyzing lows. In the newest interview part he discussed one of the most talked about moments of his entire career. He stunned music fans in the 90s when he got into a relationship with legendary pop sensation Madonna.

Madonna is 10 years older than Vanilla Ice and when the pair met she was 30 while he was just 20. They met during one of the rapper's performances at Madison Square Garden and he noted that she danced throughout his entire performance. From there things developed into a romance, until the moment that most people remember from the pair's time together. Madonna released a photobook that included NSFW pictures of the pair, something that didn't sit right with Ice. That eventually led to their breakup, though he was sure to clarify that he still respects her and appreciated their time together. Check out the full interview where he shares all of those details below.

Vanilla Ice Discusses His Relationship With Madonna

Last year, Vanilla Ice weighed in on the increased interest in 2pac's murder. Last year, Las Vegas police finally made an arrest in the long-cold case of the rapper's murder. The trial of Keefe D, the man arrested, is due to start later this year. Firstly, he claims that Tupac called him great, something that certainly surprised rap fans watching the interview. He also revealed that he knows "too much" about Pac's eventual murder and that he's glad it's finally being more thoroughly investigated.