Vanilla Ice Claims Pablo Escobar Was "Great," Recalls Hanging Out "Constantly"

During a recent interview with VladTV, Vanilla Ice reflected on the time he spent with Pablo Escobar. Surprisingly, he wasn't aware of what the Colombian drug lord did for a living, assuming that he was simply a businessman. According to Vanilla Ice, he had some good times with Escobar and his crew, calling him nothing short of a "great" guy in person.

“I hung out with Pablo Escobar many, many times," he began. "And Juan Almeida, Pepe Nunez, Ralph ['Cabeza' Linero] and everybody from Cocaine Cowboys. We were all friends." He went on, describing how Escobar and his friends would make frequent visits to his home. “They would land helicopters in my house constantly on Star Island, come into my house, I had food just for them in the refrigerators," he explained.

Vanilla Ice & Pablo Escobar Were Friends

“They would take me in the helicopter and we would go to all these great events, race boats and look at all the cool stuff that they were making," he continued. "I never [asked] questions, we didn’t have Google, I don’t know who these people are. I thought they were businessmen. They liked to race boats like I did.” Vanilla Ice says that overall, Escobar was a joy to be around, despite what one might expect. “Pablo was a great person in person," he explained. "This sounds ridiculous! First of all, I had no Google. You don’t go up to people and go, ‘What do you do for a living?’"

“I have no idea, bro. The guy’s loaded, he has a [Ferrari] Testarossa, I had a Porsche that’s smoking. We raced. I raced Pablo Escobar. I smoked him. We would go out and race boats. We were always on boats. They was always a bunch of bikinis floating around everywhere,” he added. What do you think of Vanilla Ice's account of hanging out with Pablo Escobar? Are your surprised that they were friends? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

