Trina McGee Announces Her Fourth Pregnancy, At The Age Of 54

Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee just shared some pretty surprising news with her fans on Instagram. She shared a pretty attention grabbing post of bright white text on a red background revealing something people probably weren't expecting to read. "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you," the post she shared reads. It's accompanied by a caption explaining that she's "gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

in the comments of a post sharing the news, fans react to the unique situation. "‘found myself’ pregnant got me on the floor 😩" one comments jokes about the cadence of her announcement. "Praying she has a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery. All positive vibes. I find that quite remarkable. 🩷🩵🤰🏽" another comment goes providing exactly the well wishes McGee was looking for. In contrast, another fan thinks announcing it publicly at all was a bad move. "She shouldn’t have announced it to social media: too much negative energy. I wish her safe pregnancy 🙏🏽" their comment reads. Check out all the fan reactions to the announcement below.

Trina McGee Pregnant At 54

A few years ago, McGee took to social media to reveal the racist behavior she was subjected to while on the set of Boy Meets World. She recalled being called insensitive nicknames and members of the crew overreacting to her being fed up with the racism she faced. A few years after her comments Danielle Fishel claimed that her exposing the racism she faced while on set actually worked to make the relationships between the cast members stronger.