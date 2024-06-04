Trina McGee Announces Her Fourth Pregnancy, At The Age Of 54

Los Angeles Mission's Christmas Celebration On Skid Row
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 22: Trina McGee attends Christmas Celebration on Skid Row at Los Angeles Mission on December 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic)
Fans were expectedly surprised by the announcement.

Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee just shared some pretty surprising news with her fans on Instagram. She shared a pretty attention grabbing post of bright white text on a red background revealing something people probably weren't expecting to read. "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you," the post she shared reads. It's accompanied by a caption explaining that she's "gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

in the comments of a post sharing the news, fans react to the unique situation. "‘found myself’ pregnant got me on the floor 😩" one comments jokes about the cadence of her announcement. "Praying she has a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery. All positive vibes. I find that quite remarkable. 🩷🩵🤰🏽" another comment goes providing exactly the well wishes McGee was looking for. In contrast, another fan thinks announcing it publicly at all was a bad move. "She shouldn’t have announced it to social media: too much negative energy. I wish her safe pregnancy 🙏🏽" their comment reads. Check out all the fan reactions to the announcement below.

Trina McGee Pregnant At 54

A few years ago, McGee took to social media to reveal the racist behavior she was subjected to while on the set of Boy Meets World. She recalled being called insensitive nicknames and members of the crew overreacting to her being fed up with the racism she faced. A few years after her comments Danielle Fishel claimed that her exposing the racism she faced while on set actually worked to make the relationships between the cast members stronger.

What do you think of Trina McGee announcing that she's pregnant with her 4th child at the age of 54? What about her accusations of racism by the cast of Boy Meets World ultimately serving to make them all closer friends? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
