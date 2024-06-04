Murda Mook Goes After "Bozo" Joe Budden For Joking About His Recent Arrest: “That’s A Special Kind Of Hate”

BYCole Blake575 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tanduay After Party With Cardi B And Dave East
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: Murda Mook performs during Tanduay After Party With Cardi B And Dave East at The Griffin on March 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Murda Mook wasn't happy with Joe Budden's response.

Murda Mook voiced his frustration with Joe Budden during a recent appearance on the Uppercut Podcast. He took issue with Budden making jokes about the size of his apartment in response to his arrest back in February. He says it takes a “special kind of hate” to make jokes at a time like that and never check to make sure the person is alright. At the time, NYPD officers came to his residence to investigate an accusation that he scratched his daughter’s arm. Mook documented the incident on Instagram Live.

“Joe is a bozo,” he said on the podcast. “I thought me and Joe was all right. I ain’t know it was like that. He didn’t call to check and see if a n***a was alive or not. You know, it’s crazy a n***a want to worry about how you living, and [not] worry about if you living. Think about that. That’s wild.”  

Read More: Murda Mook Wasn't Feeling Drake's Presence At URL This Weekend

Murda Mook & Joe Budden Meet Up At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Murda Mook and Joe Budden attend the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 29, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for BET)

“That’s a special kind of hate,” Mook added. “You watching something happen that we stand up and march for. Police kill motherf*ckers all the time. We seen sh*t was going wrong. When you seen that, as a Black man, you supposed to be concerned about the person. Especially if you thought you was cool. You can roast them later. Find out if the n***a breathing first. That’s how real n****s do it. But that separates who is who and where we from.” He also went on to criticize Budden for not speaking on the allegations against Diddy sooner.

Murda Mook Speaks On Joe Budden

As for Budden's jokes, he compared Mook's apartment to a "box" and advised him to move. Check out Mook's full response above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Murda Mook on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Thanks Joe Budden For Positive Response To "The Love Album"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Premiere Of Fox's "The Four: Battle For Stardom" Season 2 - ArrivalsMusicDiddy Thanks Joe Budden For Positive Response To "The Love Album"1054
lloyd banks murda mookMusicLloyd Banks Reacts After Murda Mook Accuses Him Of Biting His Bars5.7K
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty ImagesMusicMurda Mook Wasn't Feeling Drake's Presence At URL This Weekend13.8K
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th AnniversaryMusicJoe Budden Has Some Trash Talk For Atlanta Amid Diddy Vs. Jermaine Dupri Verzuz Hype2.0K