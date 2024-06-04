Murda Mook Goes After "Bozo" Joe Budden For Joking About His Recent Arrest: “That’s A Special Kind Of Hate”

Murda Mook wasn't happy with Joe Budden's response.

Murda Mook voiced his frustration with Joe Budden during a recent appearance on the Uppercut Podcast. He took issue with Budden making jokes about the size of his apartment in response to his arrest back in February. He says it takes a “special kind of hate” to make jokes at a time like that and never check to make sure the person is alright. At the time, NYPD officers came to his residence to investigate an accusation that he scratched his daughter’s arm. Mook documented the incident on Instagram Live.

“Joe is a bozo,” he said on the podcast. “I thought me and Joe was all right. I ain’t know it was like that. He didn’t call to check and see if a n***a was alive or not. You know, it’s crazy a n***a want to worry about how you living, and [not] worry about if you living. Think about that. That’s wild.”

“That’s a special kind of hate,” Mook added. “You watching something happen that we stand up and march for. Police kill motherf*ckers all the time. We seen sh*t was going wrong. When you seen that, as a Black man, you supposed to be concerned about the person. Especially if you thought you was cool. You can roast them later. Find out if the n***a breathing first. That’s how real n****s do it. But that separates who is who and where we from.” He also went on to criticize Budden for not speaking on the allegations against Diddy sooner.

