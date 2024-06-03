Patrick Beverley Gets Suprised By Rashad McCants On "Gil's Arena" After Heated Exchange Last Year

Pat Bev and McCants revisit their beef.

Patrick Beverley and Rashad McCants got into the latest episode of Gilbert Arenas' podcast, "Gil's Arena." The two have a history of beef. Last year, when Pat Bev made an appearance on the show, he and McCants got into a heated argument. Beverly claimed to make Rashad McCants quit during a workout in the NBA, and the two got at each other's throats from there. Now, Patrick Beverley has returned to the program. Now, the two have gone head to head again in another tense meeting.

Prior to making an NBA debut, Patrick Beverley had to put in a lot of work playing abroad. Beverley worked out for a few NBA teams during that period, and it seems like he had an intriguing tryout with Rashad McCants and the Lakers in 2012. The Lakers invited the two in for a tryout while Beverley was attempting to get into the NBA, and McCants was trying to figure out how to stay in it. Both players had very different stories about what transpired during the workout. From Beverley's point of view, McCants was forced to give up on the exercise and quit because he was determined to do all in his power to make the Lakers squad. Now, they are revisiting their beef.

Read More: Patrick Beverley Defends Himself After Throwing Ball At Fan

Patrick Beverley And Rashad McCants Clash Once Again

Patrick Beverley made his appearance on Gilbert Arenas's show, and everything was going fine. Then the room goes pitch black, and WWE's The Undertaker's music starts playing. Rashad Mccants appears and catches Patrick Beverley off guard. The Bucks guard was adamant he knew it was coming. Beverley tried to just ignore the situation by pivoting to some basketball talk, acting as if he was unfazed. Everyone else seemed very interested in the two having an exchange.

"I finished the workout, coach (Darvin) Ham was the person running the workout, he came to me before the season started. ‘Hey man, you remember that workout we had, man? You made him quit.’ I forgot about it. I said ‘Damn, I did make a motherf***er quit,'" Patrick Beverley said in his last appearance in Gil’s Arena. McCants certainly did not forget about the exchange and had a hilarious entrance to unstelle the room. Overall, Patrick Beverley and Rasha dMcCants had a very awkward appearance on Gils show.