Lil Mama Says She Didn't Get Similar Support As Taylor Swift Or The Jenners In The Beauty Industry

Lil Mama voiced her frustration with the lack of support she's received in the beauty industry by comparing her situation to Taylor Swift as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The "Lip Gloss" rapper vented about the situation during an interview with Loren Lorosa as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. She explained that celebrities like those were able to fully build out a product line to their specific interests and she wasn't. Mama famously released her hit "lip gloss poppin,” song back in 2008 and was able to work with several beauty brands as a result.

“I think that, you know, the opportunities that people like the Taylor Swift’s or the Jenner’s would get was an opportunity to actually build out a full cosmetic line that would be a representation of who they are,” Lil Mama said in the clip. “How they see fashion, how they see the world of beauty, and kind of speak to that audience while I was singlehandedly being the face of fashion and beauty for a really large community, which I would have to say is the African-American community."

Lil Mama Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Lil Mama during the BET Awards. 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Mama has since launched her “It’s Poppin Collection" with both cosmetics and jewelry. Back in February, she shared the “Truly In Love" lip gloss. “It’s been a long time coming. 'Lipgloss' has contributed to the success of many cosmetic brands worldwide. Now it’s my turn, I’ve entered that chat! This is redemption for me,” she said in a press release at the time.

Lil Mama Speaks On Lack Of Support For Her Beauty Line

