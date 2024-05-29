Bizarre Of D12 Begs The Question On New Single: "Who Got A?"

Even though the legendary Detroit rap posse D12 is not as tight as they used to be, members of the group are still doing their thing. One of them is Bizarre, who claimed to be departed from the crew back in 2012, according to HipHopDX. "Creative differences" were the deciding factor for the then 35-year-old. However, the now 47-year-old revealed that he was back with his boys in 2014. Furthermore, just last year, they went on a short six-day tour in the UK in December, according to NME. It was organized to commemorate their sophomore, and final album as a group D12 World. There were talks of a third album in that 2014 DX interview, but things never materialized.

The last "album" they put out was a deluxe of their debut album Devils Night in 2021. But Bizarre did state that he would always have some sort of ties to D12. "D12 is always gonna be attached to my name. I’m a founding member of D12. It’s not a game. It’s something that’s a life commitment."

Listen To "Who Got A?" By Bizarre

While a collective LP might not be coming ever again, Bizarre might be working on a solo tape. Recently, the grimy rapper dropped a single "Who got a [problem]?" with production from fellow D-Town native Foul Mouth. The track is dark, cold and hilarious, with the clear standout bar being, "Two glocks, I call 'em Gweek and Gwiddy / 'Cause they a couple, like Meek and Diddy (Ha-ha)". Be sure to check out Bizarre's new single above.

