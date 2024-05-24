JID Shares An Update On The Status Of His New Album

It's been less than two years since JID released his last album The Forever Story in 2022. The album sports a feature-packed tracklist including appearances from Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Earthgang, and Kenny Mason. The record was a massive critical success and it spawned the viral TikTok hit "Surround Sound." The song surpassed 500k streams on Spotify alone following the challenge that saw people filming things from the perspective of their ceiling. The record had fans incredibly hyped for a follow-up, which JID just shared a new update on.

The post features pictures of the rapper in a boxing ring, performing in a stadium and what looks like on a plane. The pics are from a recent trip as he explains in the comments. "finally back from Saudi Arabia and I’m just here to say it’s so much behind the scenes/ in front of the scene work that goes in to each step of this sh*t and I am Truly Humble under God(Free thug)" his post begins. He goes on to share a quick update on the status of his new music. "for the people that help contribute to executing this amazing event. A nigga was 100 feet in the Air rapping bout some nigga Shit. Hip Hop is alive and well( album after tour)" his message concludes. Check out the entire post below.

JID's New Album Will Drop When He Wraps Up His Tour

JID's upcoming solo album isn't the only project he's apparently working on. Earlier this year Metro Boomin was asked about a previously announced collab between the pair and he shared a pretty positive update that had fans hyped. He confirmed that the album was absolutely "still a thing."

