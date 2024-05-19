Kai Cenat Remarks "F*ck IGN" In Response To Elden Ring Marathon Coverage

Kai Cenat called out IGN in a post on Twitter, Saturday, after the outlet covered his Elden Ring marathon stream by bringing up his arrest for inciting a riot in New York City in 2023. He remarked, "F*ck IGN," in the post, which prompted an apology from the outlet. In the original tweet, IGN wrote: "Kai Cenat, the popular Twitch streamer who once incited a riot in New York with a giveaway event, has officially finished Elden Ring after a more than 160 hour marathon that at one point included throwing his controller out the window.."

They eventually deleted the post and published the following statement: "We messed up that Kai Cenat story by couching it in something that has nothing to do with Elden Ring or his playthrough of it. We apologize to @KaiCenat, who we're big fans of, and his followers, and we promise to do better in the future."

Kai Cenat Attends TwitchCon 2022

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Kai Cenat attends TwitchCon 2022 on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Cenat finally finished his Elden Ring stream on Friday after a week of playing the critically acclaimed game. "To the people who watch on the regular, thank you. Because y'all gave me a chance to explore a new game that is not in our category that we don't normally play and we had a great time…gaming is really huge and I really respect Elden Ring," Cenat said afterward. "[T]o the Souls community, y'all are some gamers. Second of all, this game is a masterpiece. Does it deserve game of the year? Yes. I love God of War. I love it. This game is cinema…I literally enjoyed every boss battle…I don't know what game compares to this now. This is absolute cinema."

Kai Cenat & IGN Go Back & Forth

Cenat's playthrough comes ahead of the release of the game's first DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kai Cenat on HotNewHipHop.

