Kai Cenat Remarks "F*ck IGN" In Response To Elden Ring Marathon Coverage

2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Streamy Awards Winner Kai Cenat attends the 2022 Youtube Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kai Cenat wasn't happy with IGN for bringing up his 2023 arrest.

Kai Cenat called out IGN in a post on Twitter, Saturday, after the outlet covered his Elden Ring marathon stream by bringing up his arrest for inciting a riot in New York City in 2023. He remarked, "F*ck IGN," in the post, which prompted an apology from the outlet. In the original tweet, IGN wrote: "Kai Cenat, the popular Twitch streamer who once incited a riot in New York with a giveaway event, has officially finished Elden Ring after a more than 160 hour marathon that at one point included throwing his controller out the window.."

They eventually deleted the post and published the following statement: "We messed up that Kai Cenat story by couching it in something that has nothing to do with Elden Ring or his playthrough of it. We apologize to @KaiCenat, who we're big fans of, and his followers, and we promise to do better in the future."

Kai Cenat Attends TwitchCon 2022

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Kai Cenat attends TwitchCon 2022 on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Cenat finally finished his Elden Ring stream on Friday after a week of playing the critically acclaimed game. "To the people who watch on the regular, thank you. Because y'all gave me a chance to explore a new game that is not in our category that we don't normally play and we had a great time…gaming is really huge and I really respect Elden Ring," Cenat said afterward. "[T]o the Souls community, y'all are some gamers. Second of all, this game is a masterpiece. Does it deserve game of the year? Yes. I love God of War. I love it. This game is cinema…I literally enjoyed every boss battle…I don't know what game compares to this now. This is absolute cinema."

Kai Cenat & IGN Go Back & Forth

Cenat's playthrough comes ahead of the release of the game's first DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kai Cenat on HotNewHipHop.

