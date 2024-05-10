Diddy's Newest Instagram Post About Love Leaves Fans Asking Questions

Diddy has had an incredibly turbulent few months that peaked back in March. That came when the federal government raided two of his properties in LA and Miami. The raid was in connection with a sex trafficking investigation that seems to be ongoing. Instagram has been a particularly harsh place for the rap mogul to be all year as many have been making posts. The posts are aimed at either bringing down his reputation even further or cracking jokes at the events occurring. Nobody has posted about him more than 50 Cent who goes on runs of near daily posts sharing absolutely anything he can get his hands on.

Despite that Diddy has continued posting regularly to the platform promoting some of his ongoing ventures and just generally sharing updates in his life. Even more surprising is the fact that he's left comments on for nearly all of his posts. That's allowed fans to fill the comments with jokes at his expense. Those jokes were out in full force after he posted a recent video about "love." The clip seems to ask all of his fans why they're spending so much time hating on him instead of loving him and it went about as well as you'd expect. Check out some of the hilarious reactions fans had to the video below.

Diddy's Instagram Post Inspires Tons Of Fan Jokes

The comments are hitting back at Diddy one after another after another. "why this nigga still posting" the top comment on the post reads. "Bro you traffic girls what are you talking about rn" another comment suggests. The rap mogul has been accused of trafficking but has yet to be proven guilty of anything in either criminal or civil court despite what numerous comments say.

What do you think of Diddy posting a video asking why fans don't love him as much as they hate him? Do you think he should take some fan's advice and turn off comments when he posts on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

