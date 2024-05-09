4batz Gets Freaky On "Act VI: Mad Man"

Ever since 4batz popped up out of nowhere earlier this year, the 20-year-old phenom has become quite the controversial figure. He has been quickly labeled as an industry plant ever since his "act ii: date @ 8" was pushed on social media. Ever since music listeners thrust this designation at him, he has embraced it with open arms. He told GQ," "I think it’s kind of cool, It’s like I’m the boogeyman. People are going to meet me and be like, Oh, this is a regular hood n****."

Kanye West, who hopped on a remix of "act iii," even told him that more and more people are going to pile on him going forward. "'Get used to it, because you here now. People are going to look at you like a walking ATM, but you're going to see through that. You know what I'm saying? Because you a star.'" We feel 4batz is well on his way to that new title, especially with tracks like "act vi: mad man."

On this cut, the Dallas, Texas vocalist is showing us his freakier and freer side, he asks his woman to be as much of an intimate lover as he is. "My baby like to play around for hours / F*** that, turn around, girl, let's get nasty," he says on the first verse. We have really been enjoying his debut tape u made me a st4r, and fans are seemingly sharing the same opinion. You can check out "act vi," as well as a brand-new short film for the project above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never thought 'bout babies till I met you

The way you ridin' me, we might just have some

Touch you up and eat you down for breakfast

The way we movin' now, might need a napkin

My baby so damn pretty like a flower

I can't wait to see your fine a** blossom

