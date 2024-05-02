Drake & Kendrick Lamar Were Once Friendly On "Buried Alive Interlude"

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently in the midst of a bitter feud that is not getting any prettier. After the release of Kendrick's "Euphoria," it seems clear that Drake will be dropping some sort of response. However, fans are a bit concerned as to what is going to happen in this response. If Drizzy decides to press the red button, this could get very ugly. Overall, the feud has fans looking back fondly at when Drake and Kendrick used to be friends. For instance, over 10 years ago, they were collaborating with one another on their projects.

A great example of this is on the album Take Care, which is considered a classic by many. On the song "Buried Alive Interlude," we get a full two-minute and thirty-second track that sees Kendrick Lamar spitting a spirited verse. Drake is not on the song, although he is there in spirit given the production of the track. Throughout the song, Kendrick delivers bars about his rise to success and everything that comes with it. Considering where Lamar was at in his career at this point, it makes for an interesting listen.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake x Kendrick Lamar

One year later, Kendrick and Drake linked up yet against for the song "Poetic Justice" off of Kendrick Lamar's magnum opus, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. To be fair, Kendrick has three albums that fans consider to be magnum opus-worthy. Only time will tell whether or not Drake and Kendrick can ever rekindle their friendship. For now, it is not looking good.

Let us know what you think of this collaboration, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the best songs on Take Care? Why do you believe the relationship between these two ultimately got sour? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lookin' in the mirror, I'm embarrassed

I'm feelin' like a suicidal terrorist

React like an infant whenever you are mentioned

Mind over matter never worked for my nemesis

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?