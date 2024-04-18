PartyNextDoor Helped Set The Tone For 2010s R&B With "Break From Toronto"

PartyNextDoor is easily one of the biggest artists in the R&B world. Throughout the 2010s, he was part of the new school of the genre, that was changing the way people thought about R&B production. Overall, The Weeknd, DVSN, and even Majid Jordan were part of this revolution. Since that time, Party's releases have been sparse. Thankfully, on April 26th, he will be dropping PartyNextDoor 4 which is already garnering attention thanks to the NSFW cover art. Whatever the case, fans are excited for some new tunes.

With this new project on the horizon, we are taking a look back at some of the incredible songs that Party has released. For instance, below, you can listen to one of his first big hits, "Break From Toronto." This is a song that dropped 10 years ago, and that is going to make some of you out there feel very old. Regardless, this is a song you probably have some fond memories of.

PartyNextDoor Is Still Doing Big Things

With this song, Party gives us some sung rap verses, while also transitioning into a full-blown singing voice. Meanwhile, the production is atmospheric and spacey, which is one of his signature traits. It all comes together with a fantastic song that was anthemic in Toronto for quite some time. We can only hope that PND 4 brings about similar vibes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tight jeans on so she feel my shit, ayy (Feel my shit)

Tell me somethin' good baby

Tell me somethin', tell me somethin' good shawty (Yeah)

Come bring it to the hood baby

Bring it-bring it back to hood, shawty (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

