Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Future Deserves A Spot In The Big Three

It's no secret that Future has made his mark on the world of hip-hop, and according to Charlamagne Tha God, he may have even earned himself a spot in the big three. During a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, he weighed in on the viral feud between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole, praising the rapper for the influence he's had on music over the past decade or so. He noted that there are now several artists making music similar to his, indicating how much of an impact he's made.

“They talking about a Big Three but really there’s a Fantastic Four. If you really wanna get a little spicy, Future could be in the Big Three," he explained. “For better or worse, I can find a million Future clones all around the world. I don’t think there’s any rapper that’s influenced culture and music more than Future over the last decade. I think Future has influence. People wanna be Future, people wanna sound like Future.”

Charlamagne Tha God Praises Future For His Influence On Music

Charlamagne then went on to highlight a few of Future's latest feats. Most recently, for example, the hitmaker topped the charts with his collaborative album alongside Metro Boomin We Don't Trust You. His Kendrick-assisted track on the album, "Like That," also quickly went viral for igniting beef between Kendrick, Drake, and J. Cole. He also revealed who he thinks belongs in the big three, notably leaving out J. Cole entirely. “I would have Drake, Future, Kendrick, personally,” he shared, also adding “Statistically, if you’re talking about numbers and all of that, Future’s over Cole.”

