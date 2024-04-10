Megan Thee Stallion Yells On IG Live About Her Friend's New Man, Tory Lanez Comparisons Fly

As our resident Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion is all about having as much fun as possible whenever she can. The "Freak Nasty" hitmaker has a known love for "driving the boat," or pouring shots of liquor down her friend's throats straight from the bottle, and she enjoys getting in on the drunken shenanigans herself from time to time. Earlier this week, Meg took a break from her studio sessions and tour rehearsals to grab sushi with some friends, at which time she went Live on Instagram to share the night with her millions of followers.

In clips circulating on various blogs, Tina Snow is notably under the influence while talking about one of her bestie's new man. "You got a new ni**a, I don't even know the ni**a," the black-haired baddie yells. "Y'all know my best friend, Jayla," Thee Stallion says to viewers in the video below, encouraging her pal to "scoot in closer" while they talk. "My day one best friend, my realest best friend, my only best friend," the femcee gives Jayla her flowers before chewing her out for keeping her love life private.

Megan Thee Stallion Enjoys a Drunken Sushi Dinner With Friends

As Thee Stallion's date for the evening eats some sushi dipped in eel sauce, her famous friend appears to side-eye her. Jayla laughs and blows a kiss, only for Meg to drunkenly ask, "Why would you dip in my stuff?" It's unclear if the latter was genuinely bothered, though she seemed unimpressed when her gal pal pointed out that was the only eel sauce at their table. "You know you just got a new ni**a, now look at your wasabi in my eel sauce! I don't even know the ni**a... All of a sudden, dipping in my s**t with a new ni**a," Thee Stallion yelled before realizing how far her voice carried inside the restaurant.

Reactions to the footage are pouring in online, and some of the comments are even comparing the situation to Meg's past with Tory Lanez and her former best friend, Kelsey Harris. "She didn’t introduce him because she doesn’t want you to go behind her back and hit him up 😩🤷‍♀️," one user speculated. "Tory was only around for Meg. Let’s not act like he really was there just to be with Kelsey," another wrote in her defense.

While she was lit on IG Live, Megan Thee Stallion also didn't hold back on addressing plastic surgery rumours – but not the ones started by her ex, Pardison Fontaine. Rather, the Houston native denied undergoing rhinoplasty to alter her nose, though not everyone's convinced. Read what Meg had to say about the allegations at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

