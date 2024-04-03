21 Savage & Brent Faiyaz Turn Up In New "Should've Wore A Bonnet" Music Video

Amid all of the drama between his Her Loss collaborator Drake and Metro Boomin, Future, and more, 21 Savage remains unbothered. As of late, the hitmaker continues to celebrate the success of his latest album, which he released in January of this year, American Dream. The project has been a success among fans so far, selling 131K album-equivalent units in its first week, up to par with his 2018 solo LP i am > i was.

21 is also gearing up to embark on a tour in support of the project, which begins in May. The UK-born performer will be joined by JID, 21 Lil Harold, and Nardo Wick. His newly secured green card will even him to stop in Vancouver. Before he sets off, however, he's come through with a new music video for his track from the album with Brent Faiyaz, "should've wore a bonnet."

21 Savage & Brent Faiyaz Team Up For New Video

The laid-back, VHS-inspired visual sees the two performers at a party surrounded by countless women, celebrity peers, and more. The dreamy, nostalgic music video fits the mellow track well, and stays on theme with the album's other visuals. The duo also recently linked up to perform the song on Saturday Night Live in February. 21 was also joined by Summer Walker for a performance of "Prove It."

It's speculated that some shade has been thrown 21 Savage's way lately, and fans are itching to hear him respond. It doesn't look like he plans to, however. He's instead been spending his days promoting his music, hitting up Disneyland, and more. What do you think of 21 Savage's new music video for "should've wore a bonnet" with Brent Faiyaz? Do you hope to see more American Dream videos soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

