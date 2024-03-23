Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To His Fallen Friends On Murals Of His Mansion

Hip-hop leaders often do right by their deceased partners' memories, and this is a touching, tender, and beautiful way to do so.

Truf "Undeniable" Album Release Featuring Boosie BadAzz

Boosie Badazz's mansion has been a big part of his headlines these days, although an unfortunate recent example involved a stalker at his home. However, there are many more reasons to be interested and invested in this property, and all those reasons are lost souls that he wants to honor and pay tribute to. Moreover, the Baton Rouge rapper recently got a mural at his mansion that features the likenesses of four of his friends who passed away. What's more is that he also revealed plans to add another wall of tributes around his pool, yet it's a bit unclear if they will depict other deceased loved ones or other gems in his life.

Of course, Boosie Badazz not only wants to pay tribute to those who aren't around anymore, but also to stamp his name in the game and make sure his legacy lives on. This provoked a recent spat with Ye, who claimed that he invented the popular styles of music of the past 20 years. The 41-year-old took strong issue with this statement, offering himself up as an example of important hip-hop (and music at large) that exists outside of the Yeezy orbit of influence. While some fans debated this point heavily, it's hard to argue that taking credit for all music of the past two decades is an exaggeratory statement.

Boosie's Mural Honoring His Fallen Friends

"You know how many rappers I raised out there, bro?" Boosie recently remarked during an Instagram livestream. "Like, who don't give me my flowers. Everybody quiet bro. They don't wanna be looked at, they don't wanna be on my side and be looked at like you supporting Boosie. That's what I be thinking it is. But, they'll give Kanye his flowers, people like that. But, Boosie, you know."

Meanwhile, the Trill Entertainment MC recently hosted his titular Bash with a lot of special guests. It was overall a pretty fun affair from the looks of it. More importantly for him, most likely, it's a space to celebrate his craft, the people that helped him along the way, the people he continues to help, and those who aren't around to see the fruits of their labor. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, stay logged into HNHH.

