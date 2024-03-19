Kanye West Records "CARNIVAL" Verse In Room Full Of Friends: Video

When asked about their recording process, some artists insist that they can only work in quiet studios free of all distractions. Kanye West, on the other hand, doesn't mind performing while making his album, as we saw with Vultures 2. The controversial project finds Ty Dolla Sign and Ye further pushing creative boundaries and topping the charts, even with the latter's widespread cancellation through the entertainment industry in recent years.

On Monday (March 18), a video surfaced online showing West in a room surrounded by dozens of friends, many of them seated around them. He had his recording tools set up in front of him, and headphones wrapped around his temples while seemingly nodding along to music blaring out of them. Around him, small talk and chatter continued until he began spitting his provocative bars. "Now I'm Ye-Kelly, b**ch / Now, I'm Bill Cosby, b**ch," the father of four assertively declares. "Now, I'm Puff Daddy rich / That's 'Me Too' me rich."

Kanye West's Vultures 2 Recording Process

Along with the NSFW song, Ye and Dolla shared a CGI-generated visual to accompany "CARNIVAL," which showcases a lot of violent imagery. Despite the controversy surrounding the "Stronger" hitmaker and his latest LP, his circus-themed track still managed to nab the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart earlier this month. He's hinted that at least one more installment of Vultures is coming our way this year, and we're eager to see what his creative process will be for that.

Now that we've filled you in on how Kanye West recorded his verse on "CARNIVAL," you can turn your attention to Ice Spice's rumoured "New Body" verse. According to Ye. the New Yorker's team is gatekeeping the music from being released, which doesn't come as a surprise to many considering Spice's working relationship with Nicki Minaj. Read the latest on that debacle at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

