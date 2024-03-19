Kanye West Records "CARNIVAL" Verse In Room Full Of Friends: Video

Yeezy is always switching up his creative process.

BYHayley Hynes
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

When asked about their recording process, some artists insist that they can only work in quiet studios free of all distractions. Kanye West, on the other hand, doesn't mind performing while making his album, as we saw with Vultures 2. The controversial project finds Ty Dolla Sign and Ye further pushing creative boundaries and topping the charts, even with the latter's widespread cancellation through the entertainment industry in recent years.

On Monday (March 18), a video surfaced online showing West in a room surrounded by dozens of friends, many of them seated around them. He had his recording tools set up in front of him, and headphones wrapped around his temples while seemingly nodding along to music blaring out of them. Around him, small talk and chatter continued until he began spitting his provocative bars. "Now I'm Ye-Kelly, b**ch / Now, I'm Bill Cosby, b**ch," the father of four assertively declares. "Now, I'm Puff Daddy rich / That's 'Me Too' me rich."

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "CARNIVAL" Expected To Go No. 1 This Week

Kanye West's Vultures 2 Recording Process

Along with the NSFW song, Ye and Dolla shared a CGI-generated visual to accompany "CARNIVAL," which showcases a lot of violent imagery. Despite the controversy surrounding the "Stronger" hitmaker and his latest LP, his circus-themed track still managed to nab the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart earlier this month. He's hinted that at least one more installment of Vultures is coming our way this year, and we're eager to see what his creative process will be for that.

Now that we've filled you in on how Kanye West recorded his verse on "CARNIVAL," you can turn your attention to Ice Spice's rumoured "New Body" verse. According to Ye. the New Yorker's team is gatekeeping the music from being released, which doesn't come as a surprise to many considering Spice's working relationship with Nicki Minaj. Read the latest on that debacle at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kanye West Claims Ice Spice's Team Is Blocking Her "New Body" Verse

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage &amp; AudiencePop CultureKanye West Compares Himself To R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Jesus & Diddy On "Vultures"
kanye west carnival billboardPop CultureKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "CARNIVAL" Slides Into The No. 1 Slot On Billboard Hot 100
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - InsidePop CultureKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "CARNIVAL" Expected To Go No. 1 This Week
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - June 24, 2018Pop CultureKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Showcase Violent Imagery In CGI Music Video For "CARNIVAL"