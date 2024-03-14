Killer Mike Lovingly Interrupts Scarface's Atlanta Concert

Killer Mike is still enjoying the afterglow of his big night at the Grammys last month. He took home three awards, nearly sweeping the rap category. In fact, he was so excited by the awards that even being arrested for a reported backstage assault couldn't sour his mood. He continued celebrating even while discussing the arrest in the weeks following the show. Since then he's been on a full on victory lap of sorts popping up all over the place on various shows, podcast, radio shows and more.

Most recently, he popped up at another rapper's concert. Texas legend Scarface was performing in Atlanta at the Variety Playhouse earlier this week. He already pulled out some big guests headlined by 2 Chainz appearing for the hyped crowd. Shortly after he played a mash-up version of Killer Mike's song "Motherless" Mike himself walked out on stage with him. He even made some jokes about the rapper's big night at the Grammys. "“Killer Mike took all the Grammys. Swept they ass. Wow! I told y’all, I got nothing but friends in Atlanta, man. Mike just fucked me up, man," he told the crowd. Check out a video of the adorable moment below.

Killer Mike Pops Up During Scarface's Atlanta Show

Earlier this week Killer Mike was advocating for another rapper's venture. He spoke positively of Vince Staples recent venture into the world of television with The Vince Staples Show. The Netflix product received mostly positive reviews from both fans and critics but hasn't yet been approved for a second season. Mike felt the need to publicly push for the show to get another chance with a second season.

Mike has appeared on screen numerous times before. He's about to once again soon as he contributed to an upcoming documentary advocating against rap lyrics being used in court. What do you think of Killer Mike popping up and surprising Scarface at a show 2 Chainz also attended? Do you think Mike deserved the three different awards the Grammys gave him? Let us know in the comment section below.

