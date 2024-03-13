Rappers Who Have Had Streets Named After Them

As ordinary as it seems, it’s quite iconic when a rapper or influential figure has their name bestowed on a street. Over the years, this has happened several times. It has undoubtedly felt fitting to have a street named after the rap royalty who grew up there. These thoroughfares now serve as more than navigational markers. They have also become living memorials to the lyrical virtuosos who have shaped the soundscape of generations. From Run-DMC to The Notorious B.I.G., several Hip Hop stars have had streets named after them. Following in the steps of such rap legends, TDE’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith recently had a street named after him in LA. Here’s a list of seven other figures in Hip Hop who've been honored with their own street names.

Tupac Shakur

It goes without saying, Tupac Shakur is one of the most iconic rappers in Hip Hop history, even in death. It is only right that the legendary MC is honored in as many ways as possible. Accordingly, the rapper is now one of a handful of MCs who have had their names given to a street. Tupac Shakur Way, located in Oakland, California, was unveiled on November 4, 2023. From now on and for years to come, it will stand as a timeless tribute to a legend whose influence knows no bounds.

Jam Master Jay Of Run-DMC

QUEENS, NEW YORK--APRIL 12: General view of the street sign tribute mural for Jam Master Jay (aka Jason Mizell) near Hollis Playground, where the band got it's start, at 205th Street and Hollis Avenue (now renamed "Run-DMC-JMJ Way") on April 12, 2017 in Hollis, Queens, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

The groundbreaking Hip Hop group Run-DMC needs no introduction. Generally regarded as legends, they are inarguably one of the most influential groups in all of Hip Hop. One of the group’s members, Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell was tragically murdered in 2002. Since his untimely demise, one of the ways in which he has been honored is by having a street named after him. Located in Hollis, Queens, the neighborhood where the late DJ grew up, Run-DMC JMJ Way was unveiled in 2009.

The Notorious B.I.G.

A street sign for Christopher Notorious BIG Wallace Way at Fulton street and St James Place in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, New York. The street was named after the rapper and hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls aka The Notorious B.I.G. aka Christopher George Latore Wallace (May 21, 1972 – March 9, 1997). Photo by Epics/Getty Images

Another influential titan in Hip Hop, Biggie is another rapper who shares a name with a street. Since his unfortunate passing in 1997, he has been immortalized in many ways. One of these ways is by having a street named after him. Biggie was born and raised in Brooklyn, and that’s where his street is also located. Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Way, a street corner in Brooklyn, was revealed in 2019. It is located near Bedford-Stuyvesant, the neighborhood in which the rapper grew up.

Too $hort

Another hip-hop icon from Oakland, California, Too $hort has certainly paid his dues in the hip-hop industry. While he may not be very popular in the current rap landscape, the MC is rightfully regarded as a legend in the genre. As far as names in hip-hop go, Too $hort is one rapper who definitely deserves to have a street named after him. Too $hort Way, located in East Oakland, was unveiled in 2022. “Y’all celebrating Too $hort. I’m celebrating Oakland,” the rapper said during the event.

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK-AUGUST 29: General view of a New York City Street Sign that reads "Wu-Tang Clan District" on the corner of Targee Street and Vanderbilt Avenue in Staten Island on August 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images).

Around the globe, rapheads old and new are familiar with the renowned Hip Hop group Wu-Tang Clan. There are many prominent names in the group, and each rapper is highly deserving of having a street named after him. However, their individual star power does not compare to the astronomical status they hold as a collective. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that a street named after the group does exist. They are just that powerful and relevant. Wu-Tang Clan District, a street located in Staten Island, was unveiled in 2019. They are hometown heroes of the borough, so this honor is very well deserved.

Undeniably, Missy Elliott is one of the greatest femcees to ever do it. As a matter of fact, she is certainly among the greatest rappers of all time, male or female, period. Not many names in Hip Hop hold as much respect as hers, so it’s only right that the rapper has a street named after her. The Grammy winner is a music legend and she was honored by the city of Portsmouth, Virginia in 2022. Missy Elliott Blvd was unveiled in October 2022, and October 17 is now Missy Elliott Day in Virginia.

MF DOOM

Long Beach, N.Y.: The late hip-hop MF Doom's family and friends hold signs in support of him posthumously being honored with a street renamed for him in his hometown of Long Beach, New York on July 31, 2021. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

On October 31, 2020, MF DOOM sadly passed away at the age of 49. While the masked rapper was not mainstream, he was highly regarded in Hip Hop circles, and rightly so. His contributions to the growth of alternative Hip Hop can not be overstated, and his discography is simply stellar. Soon after his death, a street in Long Beach, New York, was named after the rapper. As a matter of fact, it was the street that the rapper grew up in that was renamed to honor him. KMD-MF DOOM Way was unveiled in August 2021. KMD was a Hip Hop group formed in the late ‘80s by MF DOOM and Subroc, his brother who died in 1993.

