Drake Admits Biting This Underground Group For "Headlines" Music Video

No matter how big or how small you are as an artist, you're bound to constantly take inspiration from other things to craft your art. Even Drake knows this, as he recently took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (March 7) to celebrate The Table of Nonsense, an early 2000s rap album from underground Canadian group The Empire. In fact, his frequent production partner, OVO mainstay, and close friend Noah "40" Shebib appears in the project's artwork, and he commented on this via this IG Story post. "@ovo40 this flick is incredible I think I bit this swag for sure," the Toronto superstar expressed online.

Then, he shared a screenshot for the music video for his 2011 hit "Headlines," and you can see the parallels between a shot from the visual and The Table of Nonsense's cover art from 2003. "@ovo40 yup, there it goes," Drake wrote on this second part of his Instagram Story reminiscing. It's a mood that he often jumps into with a lot of nostalgia, frequency, and cheekiness, and it's curious to see these less-scoured origins. Furthermore, we're sure that Drizzy and 40 will have a lot more memories to share and celebrate in the future, and that more inspiration points will make themselves clear.

Drake Shouts Out The Empire On His Instagram Story

"My original rap crew circa 2000, these guys taught me how to make records when I was 17," 40 wrote of The Empire back in 2015. “Craven Morehead, Talksick, Adam Bomb, Joker aka Joe Keezy, Tek Man, Mr. Shebib, Scandalis, T.R.A The Rhyme Animal, Nickel Bagz, P.I.L, Dj Shortcut, Meziah, special shout outs to Friday, Skinny The Nutcracker and Quackas." Meanhwile, Drake found a recent "muse" in a certain St. Louis native, and we're sure that Sexyy Red could say the same about the 37-year-old.

Meanwhile, history is still being written, and he's still finding inspiration. The "Evil Ways" spitter recently teamed up with 4batz to remix his breakout hit. We'll see what else inspires him in the 2020s... and what else he "bites" from. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Drake, keep checking in with HNHH.

