- NewsJessie Reyez Covers Drake's "Headlines" With Piano VersionJessie Reyez tackles Drake's "Headlines" single for Spotify Singles series.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Only 4 Songs Remain In Semi-FinalsWhich song will win?By Alex Zidel
- NewsG Herbo Addresses Chicago Gun Violence On Powerful New Song "Summer Is Cancelled"G Herbo tackles the issue of gun violence in Chicago on his latest drop.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentFlorida Man Challenge Highlights The Craziest "Florida Man" HeadlinesThe #FloridaManChallenge has the Internet sharing some of the wildest headlines out of the Sunshine State.By Aron A.
- SocietyLizzo Slams Racist Overtones In Jussie Smollett ReportsThe rhetoric upset the artist.By Zaynab
- MusicJuice WRLD Continues Building Rep As "Freestyle Gawd" Over Drake BangerJuice WRLD's music may reveal a sensitive soul, but a genuine lyricist lurks beneath the surface. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent On "Get The Strap" Investigation: "NYPD Gonna F-ck Us All Up"NYPD always has the strap.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCannes Festival Sexual Harassment Hotline Receiving Several Calls A DayGender Inequality at the forefront of this year's Cannes Film Festival.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Shuts Down Bankruptcy Reports: "Y'all Running Bogus Stories Now?"T.I. calls "fake news" on rumors that he filed for bankruptcy over a failed restaurant project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Reveals Michael Jackson & Prince Quotes As His Motivation To Work HardMichael Jackson and Prince were very fond of Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Re-Writes Gossip Headlines Involving Kanye West & FamilyElle Magazine cover star Kim Kardashian reworks a bunch of misleading headlines.By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher And Jermaine Dupri Working In StudioUsher and Jermaine Dupri are reportedly working on new music.By Aron A.
- MusicTLC's Chilli Blasted For Referencing "All Lives Matter" CommentTLC's Chilli was blasted on twitter for referencing the term "all lives matter" during a recent interview with UK's Channel 4.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentRap Industry Recap: September 2015Your monthly recap of what went down in the hip-hop industry.By Chris Tart
- NewsEminem Headlines New “Glasgow Summer Sessions” FestivalEminem has been announced as the headliner for yet another UK festival this summer. He will take the main stage at the "Glasgow Summer Sessions" fest this August.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake "Headlines" VideoStream Drake "Headlines" Video.By DJ Ill Will