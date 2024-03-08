Drake Backs Francis Ngannou With Massive Bet

Drake is back on his sports betting grind. The rapper has put up $615,000 to favor Francis Ngannou over Anthony Joshua. If the bet pays off, Drake will walk away with nearly $2M. Ngannou is an MMA legend who recently transitioned to boxing through his new contract with the PFL. Meanwhile, Joshua is a former unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist. Ngannou enters the fight as a fairly hefty underdog, at least for oddsmakers.

However, sports betting has not always gone well for Drizzy. In January, Drake lost $700K as Dricus du Plessis beat Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297. The South African claimed the middleweight title after a bloody back-and-forth that could have easily gone the way of the defending champion. Furthermore, the bout was the fourth middleweight title fight to see the belt change hands. Drake would have won $1.4M if Strickland had been able to defend his title.

Read More: Drake Fans Debate If He Should Re-Release Old Albums After Taylor Swift Breaks His Spotify Record

Drake Jokingly Asks Canadian Government To Annex Buffalo

Elsewhere, Drake recently requested that the Canadian government annex the City of Buffalo to allow his friends living under travel restrictions to see him perform. "@canada can we make Buffalo a province for a day so my friends that can’t travel can come see me perform…just this one time,” Drake wrote on Instagram. The It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour arrived in Buffalo last week. The tour, featuring Lil Durk and J. Cole, is an extension of the tour Drake did last year with 21 Savage.

Buffalo has long been used as "not Canada" by various entities. When COVID travel restrictions made it difficult for MLB teams to visit Toronto, the Blue Jays briefly relocated to their minor league affiliate in Buffalo for several games. Buffalo is a common tour stop for musicians due to its size and promixity to Canada. The city is around 28 miles from the Canadian border. However, the Canadian government has yet to respond to Drake's request.

Read More: Pam Grier Wants To Make Drake "Blush"

[via]