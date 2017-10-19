rip off
- MusicIDK Blasts Netflix For Ripping Off His ArtworkThe poster for Netflix's new show "The Innocence Files" feels awfully similar to IDK's "IWASVERYBAD" artwork.By Mitch Findlay
- StreetwearVirgil Abloh Sued For Allegedly Stealing "Off-White" Name: ReportAbloh created his Off-White brand in 2012.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown's "Wobble Up" Video Sparks Backlash From Artistic CommunityChris Brown's "Wobble Up" isn't all sunshine and ass-beaches. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Blasts Companies Like Fashion Nova For Ripping Off Her OutfitsThe devil works hard but Fashion Nova works harder. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Criticized As "House Slave" Trauma PornThe song's Grammy Awards win revives skepticism and disapproving commentary.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Reportedly Taking The Stand In Upcoming "Pound Cake" TrialDrake has been asked to speak during Hebrew Hustle's trial against him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAshanti's Sister Accuses Cardi B Of Stealing Her Designs For Fashion Nova CollabThe designer takes the imitation as a compliment.By Zaynab
- MusicMigos Sued For Ripping Off "Walk It Talk It": ReportMigos are being sued by M.O.S. for reportedly stealing "Walk It Talk It."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTravel Agent Arrested For Scamming Over $80K From Essence Festival AttendeesNakesia Washington has been booked for her crime.By Chantilly Post
- MusicChildish Gambino's Manager Denies "This Is America" Rip-Off RumorsChildish Gambino's manager puts an end to the allegations.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicChaseTheMoney Believes Murda Beatz & Tekashi 6ix9ine Stole His SongA case of plagiarism? You be the judge.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Goes After RuPaul For Allegedly Ripping Off Her MusicAzealia Banks wont take imitators lightly.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicT.I. Reportedly Wants The $775K Jewelry Lawsuit Against Him Thrown Out Of CourtT.I. is convinced that the lawsuit against him is bogus. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicProducer Marvel Alexander Only Made $500 For A$AP Ferg's "Shabba""Can all producers please get paid?" - Rick Ross. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry Responds To Jaden Smith Supposedly Copying His FlowDenzel Curry was asked about Jaden Smith's new record. By Matt F
- MusicDid Lil Wayne Steal EDM Group Knife Party's Logo For A Halloween Poster?Lil Wayne's Halloween party poster may contain another group's signature image.By Matt F
- MusicIs Kanye West Being Ripped Off By Taylor Swift In Her Upcoming Song?The Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud rages on.By Matt F