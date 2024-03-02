DaeMoney Nabs LUCKI & Veeze For Dreamy "JAPANESE DENIM"

Veeze and LUCKI have been tearing things up lately in the rap game. Their idiosyncratic and mumbly styles have captivated fans as their legends continue to grow. However, there is another kid on the block that is starting to earn his stripes similar to these two. That artist goes by DaeMoney and like Veeze, he also hails from the blue-collar city of Detroit. Today, he makes his debut on the site and what better way than to do it by collaborating with the aforementioned stars. Additionally, DaeMoney's "JAPANESE DENIM" lands on his new album.

This is not the first time that Dae and Veeze have worked together. You can also check out tracks such as "Gta," which also has LUCKI, "Who Is That?" and "Fingers Crossed." DaeMoney's "JAPANESE DENIM" is a whimsical and hazy cut that sees each rapper flexing. If you are not familiar, Japenese-stitched denim is very expensive due to the way its made on top of the high-end materials used.

As for a little bit more information on DaeMoney, he is in his early 20s and has been releasing material since 2018. He has also worked with artists like Babyface Ray and others on that level of popularity. His last record, Slae Season 3, made his signature tape series into a trilogy in 2023 and got some positive feedback. So, be sure to check this out as well as his newest tape, ROCKSTAR LIFESTYLE 2.

Quotable Lyrics:

Boy, your a** broke, so why you chillin'?

I'm dodgin' all lames, ain't nothin' against you

I'm already high, I ain't got no business sippin'

I ain't gon' up the pole on none of these n****s unless I kill them n****s

I be gettin' geeked like LUCKI, fly like Dae, I swear I twin them n****s

The way my youngins come through slicin' s***, you think Kill Bill done sent 'em

