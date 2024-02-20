Drake Shows Collaborator Nickelus F Love After Interview Praise

Drake is one of the most popular artists in the world by nearly every metric. While there's nobody in the rap game that can touch him right now in terms of sales, he has had his cred called into question more than once. Most notably, last month Yasiin Bey was asked about his music in an interview. he described the "First Person Shooter" rapper's sound as being more pop than rap because it's the kind of thing you'd hear while shopping. That sparked a few responses from Drake and his fans and ultimately resulted in an apology from Bey.

During a recent interview, one of his oldest collaborators was asked about the now massive rapper. Nickelus F worked with Drizzy on mixtapes before he was ever famous and was asked about the rapper's pen game. He answers claiming that the writing is still "sharp." Clearly Drake appreciated the compliment and still has a fondness for the work he made with Nickelus because he left a comment on the post. "Forever one of my idols" his comment reads to the tune of more than 500 likes since it was first posted yesterday. Check out the interview and response comment on Instagram below.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake Shouting Out An Early Collaborator On Instagram

Fans are still streaming For All The Dogs and it's companion EP Scary Hours 3 quite a bit. Numerous songs from the projects are still hovering on the Hot 100. Drake just released the music video for his Sexyy Red and SZA collab "Rich Baby Daddy." The music video played off of Red's real life pregnancy. It used a found footage style where the collaborators posed as a family and reacted in real time to Red's water breaking. The video ends with a hilarious sequence of Red and SZA dancing with her newborn baby. The video has racked up more than 7.5 million views since it dropped last week.

What do you think of Drake's response to one of his earliest collaborators praising his pen game in a recent interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]