Kaash Paige Drops Cold But Stunning Single "Waterfalls"

Def Jam signee, R&B singer, and terrific feature artist are just some of the ways to describe Kaash Paige. The 23-year-old from Dallas, Texas has taken up a lot of the recent soundscapes that have become popular over the last few years. Those ones we are referring to come from rappers like Travis Scott and Don Toliver. You will hear all of those familiar sonics on Kaash Paige's latest single "Waterfalls."

This single follows up her previous one from late January called "TEMPTATIONS." According to Paige's Instagram "Waterfalls" was a Valentine's Day drop. However, with her last record dropping all the way back in 2022, a rollout for a new one could be in store. As we mentioned "Waterfalls" takes a lot of cues from Scott and Don's music. Which makes sense considering their collaboration "Euphoria."

Read More: Diddy Recruits Ghislaine Maxwell's Former Attorney To Defend Him In Gang Rape Case

Listen To "Waterfalls" By Kaash Paige

It feels very large in scope with its transcendent synths that sound like something right out of a MIKE DEAN's track. However, he is nowhere to be found on this one. Credit goes to Christopher Billik and Sir Tim. Kaash pens a song about missing another love interest, questioning her own desirability, and trying get out of the rut she is in. The sound of the record is what takes this one to whole other level.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Waterfalls," by Kaash Paige? Is this her best single over the last year or so? Do you think this is part of an album rollout or just a single? Does she deserve more praise for being one of the best R&B singers in the current field? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kaash Paige. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sometimes, I just sit in my room

Sometimes, I just daydream 'bout you

Thing one and you're my thing two

Come through and let me lay it on you

Bounce, bounce, ooh, I love it when you bounce

Bend that a** over, girl, don't you make a sound (Shh, shh, shh)

Read More: Molly Shannon Net Worth 2024: What Is The "SNL" Legend Worth?