Molly Shannon Net Worth 2024: What Is The "SNL" Legend Worth?

Molly Shannon is renowned for her versatility and comedic brilliance. He has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Further, Shannon amassed a net worth of $12 million by 2024, as reported by Eric Singer. Her journey from a breakout star on Saturday Night Live (SNL) to becoming a celebrated actress in both television and film showcases her talent and resilience. Moreover, Shannon's career is filled with memorable characters and performances. This also highlights her as a pivotal figure in comedy, with contributions that have entertained and influenced the genre.

Molly Shannon's tenure on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2001 was transformative for her career and the show. Her creation of unforgettable characters, such as the exuberant Catholic schoolgirl Mary Katherine Gallagher, brought a new energy and dimension to SNL's ensemble cast. Shannon's comedic timing and willingness to push boundaries redefined women in comedy. She paved the way for future generations of comedians. Her impact on SNL remains a significant part of her legacy. It also earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Versatility In Film & Television

Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer, and Cheri Oteri of Saturday Night Live on stage during the. VH1 Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross at the Theater also at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Beyond her work on SNL, Molly Shannon has demonstrated remarkable range as an actress, taking on roles in comedy and drama with equal aplomb. Her filmography includes indie films and blockbuster hits, showcasing her ability to navigate diverse genres. Shannon's performances in movies like Superstar, based on her SNL character, and more dramatic roles in films such as Other People have been praised for their depth and sincerity. Her versatility extends to television, where she has appeared in numerous shows, further solidifying her status as a talented and respected actress.

A Continued Presence In Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Larsen Thompson, Danielle Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Laverne Cox. Christian Siriano, Ashley Graham, Molly Shannon, Selma Blair, and Brad Walsh pose backstage at the. Christian Siriano show at The Grand Lodge on February 10, 2018 also in New York City. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Molly Shannon continues to be a vibrant and influential presence in the entertainment industry, with projects that span film, television, and even voice work in animated series and movies. Her ability to continually reinvent herself while staying true to her comedic roots is a testament to her enduring appeal and talent. Shannon's contributions to the industry go beyond her performances; her work ethic, professionalism, and commitment to her craft inspire aspiring comedians and actors.

Impact & Legacy

NEW YORK CITY, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Fred Armisen and Molly Shannon attend THE CINEMA SOCIETY &. FREDERIC FEKKAI host the after party for "GRAY MATTERS" at Frederic Fekkai Soho &. Barolo Restaurant on February 15, 2007 alsoin New York City. (Photo by Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

With a net worth of $12 million in 2024, Molly Shannon's financial success is matched by her critical and popular acclaim. Her comedy career, marked by iconic characters and performances, has left an indelible mark on the genre. Shannon's legacy is not just in the laughter she has brought to audiences but also in her trailblazing role as a woman in comedy, breaking stereotypes and expanding the possibilities for the comedians who follow her.