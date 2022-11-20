Among the many new arrivals we have for you to stream this weekend is Kaash Paige’s S2ML. The 12-track effort landed on Friday (November 18) and was preceded by undeniably successful collaborations with Lil Tjay and 6LACK.

In May, Paige and the former shared their “24 Hrs” joint song, which has further gone on to become her most popular single on Spotify with over 5.7 million streams. As for the latter, they connected on “Miss My Dawgs,” which came along with a music video that surprisingly took the artists to outer space.

More recently, the 21-year-old flexed her impressive growth on “Doubted Me” just a few weeks before dropping S2ML.

“This album needs to be relatable to people who sometimes feel lost but never give up,” she said while speaking on her latest release. “There’s nothing wrong with being a real human being because life’s not perfect. Once you enter a new realm of growth, you finally see that this is normal… Greatness cannot be rushed, enjoy.”

Alongside her new album, Paige kept fans surely visually enticed with a music video for “AWESOME.” Filming took place at Santa Monica’s Pacific Park, where she lets her hair down on a wild rollercoaster with friends.

Additionally, in the new year, the Dallas native will be taking S2ML on the Me vs. Myself Tour. Things will kick off in Santa Monica at The New Parish on January 27th, 2023.

Paige’s last show has been scheduled for February 10th, 2023 at Lincoln Hall in Chicago. You can find the complete list of upcoming dates here.

Stream S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life) on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite new album from this weekend’s arrivals is in the comments.

S2ML Tracklist:

All Girls Cry My Luv Freestyle Miss My Dawgs (feat. 6LACK) Self Esteem Doubted Me TMZ AWESOME Not Nice 24 Hrs (feat. Lil Tjay) About Last Night Girlfriend You See It

