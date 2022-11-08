Kaash Paige says that she will be going on her first headlining tour titled, Me Vs Myself, in 2023. The announcement comes just weeks ahead of the release of her next album, Soundtrack 2 My Life.

“This album needs to be relatable to the people that sometimes feel lost but never give up,” Kaash said of the project, as noted by Uproxx. “There’s nothing wrong with being a real human being because life’s not perfect, and I as once you enter a new realm of growth, you finally see that this is normal.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: Kaash Paige performs onstage at Unbothered Presents ‘The Glow Up’ on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Unbothered )

The upcoming North American tour will begin in Oakland on January 27 and conclude on February 10 in Chicago. In total, Paige will travel to nine cities. Amari Noelle will perform as the opener, while additional guests will be welcomed.

“We back outside! I’m finally able to play music from my past albums and new album that’s OTW!!” Paige wrote in an announcement on Twitter. “Also accompanied by a special guest @amarinoelle & a few others!!”

She added: “SEE YOU ON TOUR !! SPREAD THE WORD!!”

Paige’s debut studio album, Teenage Fever, was released back in 2020. She shared a new single titled, “Doubted Me,” last month.

Check out the full list of tour dates for the Me Vs Myself tour below. Be on the lookout for Soundtrack 2 My Life on November 18.

01/27/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

01/28/2023 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

02/01/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues (Cambridge Room)

02/02/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

02/04/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

02/06/2023 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

02/07/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

02/09/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

02/10/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

[Via]