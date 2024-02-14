Beyonce's NYFW Outfit Sets The Tone For "Act II," Tina Knowles Hilariously Side-Eyes Cameras

When Beyonce pulled up to the annual Grammy Awards in cowboy couture to support her husband, Jay-Z, it's safe to say the masses were confused. All through her RENAISSANCE era, the more of three wore lavish, over-the-top, avant-garde gowns that reflected the glamorous disco themes throughout her award-winning album. Now that she's confirmed the album's second act will arrive at the end of March, and will be a country project, we're expecting to see Bey channel the best of the Wild Wild West more frequently throughout the final weeks of winter.

She didn't disappoint when stepping out for the LUAR runway presentation during New York Fashion Week, as USA Today reports. The "Baby Boy" hitmaker surprised everyone by sitting in the front row on Tuesday (February 13) evening, just days after dropping "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" to introduce what her upcoming release will sound like. Her outfit was mostly silver, consisting of a bejeweled blazer dress, a head covering full of flashy gems, Mary J. Blige-esque thigh-high boots, and of course, her new signature cowboy hat.

Read More: Beyonce Becomes The First Black Female To Hit Number One On Apple Music's Country Charts

It's a New Era for Beyonce

Videos of long-time security guard Julius de Boer ushering Bey and her mom through the crowd at the venue. The Houston native made it to her seat just minutes before LUAR's show began, with little sister Solange Knowles and designer Christopher John Rodgers weren't too far away. The former's son, Julez, strutted down the runway as his family members proudly watched on, hinting at a promising future in the modeling industry should he choose to walk that path.

Read More: Cassie's Paris Fashion Week Look Is Simple Yet Powerful

Tina Knowles Supports Her Daughter During NYFW

Tina Knowles has been standing proudly by her daughter's side since the Destiny's Child days, though she's always been protective of Beyonce. In the video above, it's obvious that even cameras flashing at her family members annoy the family matriarch to this day, without her even having to say a word. Are you looking forward to the rest of Queen B's Act II rollout? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]