Cassie's Paris Fashion Week Look Is Simple Yet Powerful

Cassie Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, was double-tapping 50 Cent's shady posts about Diddy no more than a few weeks ago, proving he's still got some hard feelings toward the Bad Boy mogul. For her part, the Step Up 2 actress has kept quiet about settling her damning lawsuit against Sean Combs, accusing him of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, among other things. Now that the dust has (somewhat) cleared, Cassie seems more comfortable spending time outside again.

Before 2023 came to a close, she and her two daughters hit the town in New York along with Fine to celebrate the eldest, Frankie's fourth birthday at Serendipity. Their family dinner was relatively quiet. However, Page Six noted that Cassie was kind to fans who recognized her, and she was all smiles in photos captured that day. For her first big moment of 2024, the entertainer flew overseas for Paris Fashion Week, where she continues to turn heads.

Cassie Among Many Famous Faces in Paris for Fashion Week

Cassie attends the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

While she's not grinning in the image above, Cassie does look undeniably powerful. The 37-year-old is leaning into the oversized trend in a massive chocolate brown blazer. Her skin continues to glow, even after a long day of flying, with makeup artists emphasizing her eyes using dark, smoky eyeshadow and a nude lip. The "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker's short, dark hair was slicked back at the roots, with a few face-framing pieces hanging by her sharp cheekbone.

Elsewhere in the world of fashion, Pharrell Williams continues to expand his resume as the visionary behind Louis Vuitton's menswear division. For his latest show, which took place in Paris earlier this week, the multi-talent tapped longtime friend Pusha T to model some of his garments. Check out footage of that iconic moment at the link below, and tell us your thoughts on Cassie's NYFW look in the comments.

