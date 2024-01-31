CJ Fly Drops Off Three-Track EP "SAME 24"

Brooklyn, New York rapper CJ Fly is back with a quick EP called SAME 24. It features three songs titled "The List," "Alchemist Flow," and "Devil's Eye." If you have not heard of him he is more of an underground face that got his start with Pro Era. The collective that features its headliner, Joey Bada$$, CJ was actually one of the founding fathers if you will. If you have been keeping up with his work recently, you would know that his latest effort is PIRANHA, a collaboration tape with Stoic.

That dropped back in late November of last year and featured lyrical geniuses Mick Jenkins, Nyck Caution, and more. Fans were digging the release because CJ Fly has decided to get out a deluxe version of it. According to his Instagram account, the new edition will be out on February 9. He announced this by giving a little background on how he and Mick came to create "SANGRE / AGUA."

Listen To SAME 24 By CJ Fly

At the very end of the storytime, CJ Fly said, "#PIRANHADELUXE 2/9." So, to tide fans over until that moment arrives, he gave them an EP. There is no word if these will be on the deluxe, but it sure is a possibility. When he revealed the artwork on IG he had plenty of people, including his close friend, Joey Bada$$ dying laughing about it. That is because it is a photo of comedian Katt Williams. You know, the guy who went on an explosive rant earlier this month? You can stream CJ's EP now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, Same 24, by CJ Fly?

SAME 24 Tracklist:

The List Alchemist Flow Devil's Eye

