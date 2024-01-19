Four Charged In Oklahoma State Longhorn Stunt

Four people have been charged with misdemeanor unlawful disposal of a carcass after a mutilated longhorn cow was found outside a fraternity house on the campus of Oklahoma State University last month. Bennet Fady, 20, Luke Ackerley, 19, Andrew King, 19, and Brody Shelby, 19. The four men are believed to be members of the Alpha Rho Gamma fraternity, whose house was searched soon after the incident. It is believed, according to fraternity sources that FarmHouse and Alpha Rho Gamma are engaged in a "prank war". The four men will arraigned in Payne County next week.

Oklahoma State University is based in Stillwater. Its FarmHouse chapter was established in 1928. Meanwhile, the Alpha Rho Gamma chapter was founded in 1921. Animal cruelty, a felony in Oklahoma, is described as if a person were to "willfully or maliciously torture, destroy or kill, or cruelly beat or injure, maim or mutilate any animal in subjugation or captivity, whether wild or tame, and whether belonging to the person or to another, or deprive any such animal of necessary food, drink, shelter, or veterinary care to prevent suffering."

OSU Longhorn Scandal Explained

Police were alerted to the house of FarmHouse Fraternity around 6:30am on December 1. "F-ck FH" had been carved into the animal's side and its stomach had been cut open, per the campus newspaper. "It's a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship. Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap," a campus police officer told The Oklahoman. "[We are] appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," the university said in a statement.

Furthermore, the stunt took place the morning of the Big 12 Championship Game between OSU and Texas. Texas' athletic nickname is the Longhorns. However, Texas would easily win the game, earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs, where they would lose a shootout to Washington in the National Semifinals. The Longhorns are expected to be title contenders next season, especially after star QB Quinn Ewers declared his intention to return for this final season.

