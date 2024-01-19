Crystal Hefner Calls Hugh Hefner Marriage "Stockholm Syndrome"

Crystal Hefner, the third and final wife of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has opened up about her experiences in the marriage ahead of a new memoir. Hefner said she felt like she was "brainwashed", which led to her marriage to the magazine magnate. Furthermore, she noted feeling a sense of "Stockholm Syndrome" whenever she was able to "escape" the Playboy Mansion. No matter how many she times she left the complex, she would always return under her own volition.

In January 2022, Hefner revealed that she destroyed a “mountain of revenge porn” owned by her husband. This was corroborated by Holly Madison, who had lived in the Playboy Mansion between 2001 and 2008. Madison stated that she had been afraid to leave the mansion because Hefner held his revenge porn over the head of her and others. Other women have since come forward, revealing stories such as how Hugh would ply women with alcohol and drugs that he called “leg openers”. In late 2022, several women associated with Playboy, including a number who had resided at the Playboy Mansion, filed a class action lawsuit against the magazine about Hefner’s actions.

Who Is Crystal Hefner?

Born Crystal Harris, Crystal Hefner, first appeared on Playboy.com in October 2008. She was named as the "Co-Ed of the Week" while attending San Diego State. By January 2009, Harris was dating Hugh Hefner, who had founded Playboy in the 1950s. At the time, she was one of Hefner's many girlfriends, a group that also included the Shannon Twins. Harris quickly became Hefner's "number one girlfriend", filling a role left vacant by the aforementioned Holly Madison.

In December 2010, Harris and Hefner became engaged but Harris would break off the engagement in June 2011. Despite this, she still appeared on the cover of the July issue of the magazine. The headline introduced her as "Miss Crystal Hefner". However, the pair later reconciled and wed in 2012. They would remain married until 2017 when Hugh died. Crystal has since claimed that on his deathbed, Hugh warned her to "only say good things" about him and the magazine.

