Crystal Hefner Returning To Her Maiden Name

Crystal Hefner has revealed that she will be changing her name back to her maiden name of Harris. It's the latest step by the former wife of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner to distance herself from a man she has painted as abusive and manipulative. Appearing on the Miss Understood podcast, Hefner revealed that her surname was changed to match her husband's soon after their 2012 wedding and that she didn't get much say in the process. However, Hefner noted that it was starting the process of writing her memoir that got her thinking about the legacy of her name.

Furthermore, Hefner's memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy And Finding Myself, is out now. As part of the memoir, Hefner reflected that looking back, she felt "brainwashed" at the time of her marriage to Hefner. Additionally, she noted feeling a sense of "Stockholm Syndrome" whenever she was able to "escape" the Playboy Mansion. No matter how many times she left the complex, she would always return under her own volition.

Who Is Crystal Hefner?

Los Angeles, CA - OCTOBER 25: Hugh Hefner and Crystal Hefner attend Playboy Mansion's Annual Halloween Bash at The Playboy Mansion on October 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

Born Crystal Harris, Crystal Hefner, first appeared on Playboy.com in October 2008. She was named as the "Co-Ed of the Week" while attending San Diego State. By January 2009, Harris was dating Hugh Hefner, who had founded Playboy in the 1950s. At the time, she was one of Hefner's many girlfriends, a group that also included the Shannon Twins. Harris quickly became Hefner's "number one girlfriend", filling a role left vacant by Holly Madison.

In December 2010, Harris and Hefner became engaged but Harris would break off the engagement in June 2011. Despite this, she still appeared on the cover of the July issue of the magazine. The headline introduced her as "Miss Crystal Hefner". However, the pair later reconciled and wed in 2012. They would remain married until 2017 when Hugh died. Crystal has since claimed that on his deathbed, Hugh warned her to "only say good things" about him and the magazine.

