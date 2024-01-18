Latto Reacts To Her 13-Year-Old Self's Performance In Viral Video: Watch

Every great rapper's got to start somewhere, even if many of them never imagined they'd make it as an MC. For Latto, though, it's clear that there was no other path for her, and it's heartening to see her look back on this journey. Moreover, you might have caught a clip that went viral on social media of her live rap performance as a 13-year-old that caught many's eye. After this made more rounds and started to gain a lot of traction, the Colombus-born but Atlanta-raised spitter reacted to the clip on Twitter. "Don't give up [star emoji]," she simply captioned the clip, hopefully inspiring many others to do the same.

Of course, this was a particularly interesting moment because of all the recent song teases that Latto's been offering these days. For example, she will collaborate with rapper Anycia, and fans really liked the bar work, chemistry, and beat choice that the two femcees emulated in a snippet. However, it didn't come without its "conflicts" in the form of fanbase wars, as people thought that the 25-year-old sent shots at Nicki Minaj with a bar about an auntie getting hurt. While there are certainly more ridiculous female rap beefs that die-hards make up, it's still tiring to interpret every negative bar as aimed at a specific target.

Latto Reacts To Viral Old Performance Clip: Watch

Not only that, but this spat also caused folks to assume a rift between her and Ice Spice. Again, that's all based on theories and speculation, but this hasn't stopped Latto's hunger to be a top-tier lyricist that she displayed as early as her teen years. Along with other names like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Little Simz, Doechii, and many more, she's among the long list of reasons as to why women are leading rap forward this decade. It doesn't hurt that the 777 artist also touched down on her own brand of Georgia-inspired hip-hop whose Southern sensibilities make for very high-octane and confident tracks.

Meanwhile, she isn't dealing with haters with petty attacks, but rather responding to them as a multi-millionaire. That line can get blurry, but which artist has ever been safe from teasing the haters and getting flared up every once in a while? All we can hope for is that most of her energy, which she built for at least 12 years, goes into her music and not her detractors. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Latto.

