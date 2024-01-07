ZAYSKII Gives Us A Small Glimpse Into His Lifestyle On "Um" From Zaytoven-Produced Album "I'm The One"

Now that Zaytoven is entering the latter stages of his career (even though he has not lost a step), he has been shifting his focus a bit. Of course, he is still working with the best of the best like Gucci Mane, Quavo, Lil Durk, and more. But, he is going back to where he found his passion for music, the Church. Very soon, Zay will be dropping a collaboration album with gospel rapper 1K Phew, who hails from Atlanta. On January 19 Pray For Atlanta will be available.

One of the other ways Zaytoven is moving on from the constant big-time collabs is by working alongside his son. His stage name is ZAYSKII and he has just come out with his debut album, I'm The One. It is a seven-song offering with production credits from his pops. We have covered the tape pretty extensively already, but we wanted to bring your attention to one other track.

Read More: Tay Keith Hints At Dropping A Full Project With Key Glock: "We Got So Much Unreleased In The Vault"

Listen To "Um" By ZAYSKII And Zaytoven

As expected, ZAYSKII is still figuring out his sound. He is just 18 years old so its practice makes perfect at this point. But one thing he has nailed is the ability to create some catchy auto-tuned melodies. He does that on the closing track "Um." This is one of the deeper and more personal cuts. It shows a small look at the type of life the young rapper is living. Some of the writing gets a little sloppy, but with his legendary father by his side, he has the tools to succeed.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Um," by ZAYSKII and Zaytoven? Is this the best song from his debut album, I'm The One? After hearing this project, do you think ZAYSKII has what it takes to become a star in the next few years? Does this song have the best beat on it? If not, which one would you take over it? Where do you rank Zaytoven amongst the greatest producers of all time? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ZAYSKII and Zaytoven. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Dee-1 Champions Meek Mill After "Gangsta" Tweet About Street Life's Limitations