ZAYSKII Creates A "Winnin" Melody On This Zaytoven-Produced Track

The greatest thing about music is that it can bring people closer together. There is something about the aura it creates that is unlike anything in the world. It is especially awesome when families become more tight-knit. That happens to be the case with Zaytoven and his son, ZAYSKII.

About a month ago, HNHH spoke with the legendary trap beatmaker about his kid's debut project. "I'm putting his album out on January 2nd on his birthday. He turns 18." He continued, "I'm excited about it because he watched me but at the same time, he's not just trying to do it the exact same way I did. He got his own little twist and flavor to it, too." It did not drop until the 5th, but we have the project on our hands now.

Read More: NLE Choppa And DJ BOOKER Bring A Murderous Sound To "Mem"

Listen To "Winnin" By Zayskii And Zaytoven

We covered ZAYSKII's album I'm The One, but now we want to give you a song to check out. One that is starting to gain some traction for him is the opener "Winnin." It might have the catchiest melody on the entire record. Zaytoven brings a nice mellow, piano-backed beat which is what he is well-known for at this point. It might not be something totally unique, but it does show that he can write something that can get in your head (in a good way).

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Winnin," by ZAYSKII and Zaytoven? Is this the best track from his debut tape, I'm The One? How do you think ZAYSKII will fare in the rap game going forward? After hearing this song, do you feel he will be able to create his own style, or will he be an amalgamation of others? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around ZAYSKII and Zaytoven. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's stars in the ceiling

I ain't losing dreams still laid back chilling

Can't save a thot that's why the call me a villain

I been at the top for a while for a minute

She know what I knew man I'm minding my business

I ain't gonna lie that kinda hurt my feelings

Read More: ScarLip Brings On NLE Choppa For A Remix Of Her High Octane Banger "Blick"