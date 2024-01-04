Karrueche Tran Reacts To Wiz Khalifa's Viral Bulge-Packing Fitness Video

The actress and model was among many online users swooning over the rapper's new clip, and whether he meant to do this is anyone's guess.

When Wiz Khalifa dropped a surprisingly revealing fitness video this week, he might not have expected so many to thirst over it. Still, you know what they say: if you've got it, show it, and that's certainly how he let his bulge sit in the video's frame. Moreover, some social media sleuths noticed that Karrueche Tran liked and commented on a post showing the rapper's clip, simply remarking: "Oh." Turns out that maybe she experienced just as much surprise as everyone else when they saw him, or the actress at least thought this was the cheekiest possible answer for something like this.

Furthermore, we know that the two have at least spent some time chatting, as they hung out at the 2016 GQ Men Of The Year party. Sure, that was almost eight years ago, but there's no reason to believe that the two simply stopped communication since then. But don't get the wrong idea: we're not here to speculate on Wiz Khalifa and Karrueche Tran's romantic status... yet. If this actually leads to a date or two, then it'll be just another example of how shooting your shot is sometimes a good idea. In Wiz's case, we know he's happily in "best friend mode" with former partner Amber Rose.

Karrueche Tran Likes & Comments On Wiz Khalifa's Bulge-Heavy Workout Vid

As for Karrueche Tran, the most recent drama that roped her in had to do with her alleged relationship history– or what almost came to be– between her and Omarion. This even prompted her ex Chris Brown, who was reportedly abusive to her, to seemingly respond to the R&B singer's revelation that he almost dated her. For the Los Angeles native's sake, hopefully there are many less headlines in 2024 that pair her up with her former flame. If they do pop up, all we can ask for is that it doesn't revisit their history, but rather aims to heal it and become accountable for it.

Meanwhile, she's happy to be confused for Jhené Aiko or Coi Leray, as she said happens all the time. The 35-year-old is simply enjoying life right now. Who are we to question what she does or doesn't thirst for on the Internet? With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Karrueche Tran and Wiz Khalifa.

