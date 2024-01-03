Don Trip And Petty Trade Great Showings On "Bar Hopping"

Don Trip has always been someone who constantly pushes out music. 2023 was easily his busiest year yet as an artist. The Memphis spitter was able to dish out 12 different projects and did so in a cool way. At the end of each month, Don had a new album or EP ready to go. The last time we were able to talk about an album of his was back at the end of October with Red October.

He was also there right around Thanksgiving with Wolverine. Like a lot of his projects, Don Trip grabbed features from Starlito as well as his late friend, Pif. Both of those names find their way onto his latest record, Christopher Season 3. It came out on December 29, just before the new year. One of the tracks that caught our attention was "Bar Hopping."

Listen To "Bar Hopping" By Don Trip By Petty

The title of the song is a double entendre referring to trading rap bars and traveling to different drinking spots. Throughout the track, there is a killer guitar riffing sample. Petty opens the song up with some clever world play. Then, Don comes in to carry the momentum until the end. You can hear how fire it is with the link above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Bar Hopping," by Don Trip and Petty? Is this the best song from Christopher Season 3, why or why not? Who had the better performance on this track and why? Where do you think this installment ranks within the Christopher album series? Does Don Trip deserve more credit for forming the Memphis rap sound into what it is now?

