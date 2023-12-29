Drake Stunned As Justin Bieber Neglects To Invite Him To Leafs Game

Drake joked about not getting an invite in Bieber's Instagram comments.

Justin Bieber and Drake are two of the most notable Canadian exports of their generation. That's why it's no surprise that they both rep some sports teams from their home countries. Drizzy is notorious for sitting courtside during Toronto Raptors games and was omnipresent throughout the team's 2019 title run. But in a recent Instagram post, Justin Bieber pledged his allegiance to a different team in an entirely different sport.

"Had fun last night at the next gen game with the @mapleleafs" Bieber captioned an Instagram post. He also included two pictures taken during a recent Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game. The first picture of the bunch features the pop star and his boo both sporting some Maple Leafs merch. But in the comments, Drake popped up with a hilariously passive-aggressive comment about not being invited to the game. "Wow guy doesn’t even invite me to see some puck bunnies eh," his comment reads. The post itself already has more than 1.5 million likes while Drizzy's comment has racked up more than 14k. Check out Bieber's post and the hilarious comment below.

Drake Wants To Hit Up A Hockey Game With Justin Bieber

Last week, Drake released the new music video for his song "You Broke My Heart." The track was a standout from the Scary Hours 3 addition to his album For All The Dogs earlier this year. It closes off the EP and has racked up nearly 40 million Spotify streams since the addition to the album dropped back in November.

But the video attracted some controversy for one particular cameo. The biggest superstar in all of country music and one of the biggest-selling artists of 2023, Morgan Wallen, makes an appearance alongside Drake in the music video. Many still take issue with a 2021 incident where Wallen was caught using the N-word on video taken by someone's doorbell camera. What do you think of Drake trying to get invited to Justin Bieber's next hockey game outing? Let us know in the comment section below.

